‘I have nothing to hide’ declares FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem after being cleared of accusations

Motorsport boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he has “nothing to hide” and “I play by the rules” after being cleared of accusations that he had interfered with the organisation of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“I wish it was only an accusation, but I was already convicted in the court of public opinion,” the United Arab Emirates national told media at the Chinese Grand Prix over the weekend.

“I have nothing to hide. I’m proud of the work I’ve accomplished,” the former rally driver added.

The first reported complaint regarding Ben Sulayem was related to last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Allegations accused Ben Sulayem of having instructed race officials to overturn a podium-stripping penalty handed out to renowned Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

The FIA president was also said to have wanted to withhold a license for the inaugural night-time Las Vegas race that kicked off last November.

Despite the so-called delay, the certification was completed and approved.

The ethics committee, which operates independently from the FIA, said it conducted a wide-ranging review that spanned 30 days with 11 witnesses interviewed.

The FIA said, “The president’s complete cooperation, transparency, and compliance throughout the process during this investigation were greatly appreciated.”

Ben Sulayem was elected in December 2021, following Frenchman Jean Todt and he has voiced that his relationship with Formula One Management (FOM) is “very good.”

“FOM is our partner. I don’t have any problems. I just want to continue doing business with them,” said Ben Sulayem.

“I can stand tall and look you in the eyes and say I am a sportsman and I play by the rules,” he added.