Messi secures PSG win following back-to-back losses

In the midst of PSG chaos, Lionel Messi struck a free kick securing eight points in the league.

Paris Saint-Germain was on the verge of losing four straight matches until a clutch free kick from crowned GOAT Lionel Messi brought the Parisians back into the game, beating Lille 4-3.

Opening the scoring in the Ligue 1 game, football wonderboys Kylian Mbappe and Neymar put the hometown hosts in the lead until goals from Bafode Diakite and Jonathan David threatened the PSG qualifying spot.

Neymar is stretchered off of PSG's game against Lille with an ankle injury—the second leg of their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich is on March 8 pic.twitter.com/uimu68CjZX — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 19, 2023

The capital club conceded three unanswered goals to Lille, prompting questions on consistency for the Christophe Galtier-led squad.

The game was described as the calm before the storm and saw Neymar being stretch off for damaging an already injured ankle early in the second half.

Despite the Brazilian being ruled out of the game, his long-life teammate Messi saved the team from another embarrassment at the Parc des Princes.

Striking a free kick from the edge of the box off the inside of the post, PSG secured the win to go on to face the return leg in Munich, which is slated for March 8.

PSG has since confirmed that Neymar underwent an MRI scan which exhibited sprained ankle but no fracture.

Nevertheless, further tests are expected to be carried out in the next 48 hours.