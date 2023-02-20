On to the next one: Qatar gets to work with 2030 Asian Games organising committee

The Asian Games will uphold Qatar’s long foothold of hosting significant sporting events.

An organising committee that will pave the way for the 2030 Asian Games will soon be established by Qatar after an amiri decree on Sunday.

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ordered the directive just months after Qatar wrapped up its successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

The decision is effective as of its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette, Qatar News Agency confirmed.

2030 Asian Games

24 years after hosting the Asian Games in 2006, Qatar’s capital will once again host the flagship sporting event.

Doha was elected as the host city of the 2030 Asian Games at the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly on 16 December 2020 in Muscat, Oman.

Doha’s candidacy for the Games triumphed over its lone challenger, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh. With eight abstentions, Doha received 27 votes compared to Riyadh’s 10.

The 2030 edition of the tournament will mark the second Asian Games to be hosted in Qatar, the second in the Arabian Peninsula, and the first of two straight Asian Games to be held in the region.

The next Asian Games is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2034.

Doha will become the fourth city to hold the event twice. Most of the infrastructure that was constructed for both the Asian Games and the FIFA World Cup in 2022 will be employed for the upcoming event.

Qatar put itself on the sporting map after its successful hosting of the World Cup at the end of last year, bringing together millions of football fans to support their teams at the tournament.

The World Cup was largely hailed as a major success and was described as the best edition of the tournament in the last century, as per a BBC poll. Fans who flocked to the Gulf state, many of whom visited for the first time, praised Qatar in particular for hosting a safe tournament.