Messi ruled out of PSG’s Champion League game against Benfica

Lionel Messi has not recovered from his calf injury, ruling him out of the fixture with Benfica on Tuesday.

This will be another missed match for Messi, who was injured over the weekend’s Ligue 1 scoreless draw against Stade de Reims.

The 35-year-old has yet to recover from his calf injury in the reverse fixture at Benfica last week. Feeling discomfort in his calf, Messi asked to be substituted in the match’s second half.

PSG Coach Christophe Galtie gave an update on the status of the Argentina legend, claiming that Messi will likely be on a game-time decision.

“Messi felt discomfort in his calf during the first game against Benfica. He thought he could take part in tomorrow’s game, but in the end, he is limited,” Galtie said in a press conference ahead of the match.

“He is better, but he still has this unpleasant feeling. He preferred to abstain. We will see the evolution, but it is very likely that he will be present against Marseille,” he added.

The French coach also admitted that the club wasn’t happy with Messi’s absence since he is an integral part of the team.

“We know the importance of Leo in our game, his state of form, and the connection he can have with the other players. We cannot be happy with his absence. But we will have to find other situations, other connections to bring danger to the Portuguese defence,” Galtie added.

Messi’s absence at the match against Stade de Reims was the first time PSG failed to score in the league.

Despite this, the Parisians remain at the top of the Champions League leaderboard with seven points.

However, Benfica falls behind the team, levelled with seven points as well.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, and Renato Sanches are also missing Tuesday’s fixture, all of him have have been ruled out for minor injuries.

Neither PSG or Argentina fans shouldn’t worry as Messi’s state of health is fit despite the soreness with his calf.