Qatari PSG owners expand into European football with stake in Portugal’s SC Braga

Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) has acquired a minority stake in the Portuguese club Sporting Braga, expanding its reach within Europe.

A share purchase agreement for 21.67% has been signed, QSI confirmed, stating the deal will bring forth success to both parties.

“Qatar Sports Investments is proud to invest in leading sports businesses and brands around the world, enabling them to reach their full potential,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of QSI and President of Paris Saint-Germain.

“As an investor and partner, we look forward to the club innovating, growing, and developing further – across the men’s and women’s teams, on the commercial and brand side, and across all the communities and businesses it supports – as SC Braga continues its ambitious path,” Al-Khelaifi also stated.

Antonio Salvador, President of SC Braga, also commended the pact.

“We believe that this is the right shareholder to accelerate our growth and expansion, helping us deliver on our amazing potential as a club,” Salvador said.

“The extraordinary experience of Qatar Sports Investments – with its global expertise, acumen, and a track record of amazing results across sport and business – will bring enormous value and help us deliver on our ambitious plans.”

Sporting Braga, currently third in the Primeira Liga, will be the third club that QSI has invested in so far, adding on to Belgium’s KAS Eupen in 2012.

QSI is known for its ownership of PSG, which has lifted 29 trophies in that time since its purchase in 2011.

The shareholding organisation has eyed other ventures outside the football pitch, such as padel.

In February of this year, it was revealed that QSI backed the International Padel Federation in hopes of creating the new Premier Padel tour.