Media City Qatar and Fadaat Media partner up to enhance news innovation

The collaboration between Media City Qatar and Fadaat Media Group aims to transform Qatar into a global media hub by boosting local production, nurturing talent, and fostering innovation.

Fadaat Media Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Media City Qatar, forming a strategic partnership that will focus on improving media infrastructure and elevating local production capabilities in Qatar.

Engineer Jassim Mohamed al-Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said that the agreement reflects a joint vision to establish Qatar as a global media hub.

“Through this partnership, we’re building a foundation for innovation, talent development, and advanced production capabilities that will elevate the entire sector,” he said.

“By working together, we’re building a new era for Qatar’s media industry – one that will enhance local capabilities, support infrastructure growth, and ensure our media professionals are equipped to compete globally.”

The agreement was announced during a ceremony held at Fadaat Studios in Lusail, and attended by leaders from both organisations.

The MoU specifies that Media City Qatar will assist Fadaat in establishing and licensing new companies, and will promote local production.

Additionally, Media City Qatar will contribute to developing a media training academy and explore advertising and broadcasting opportunities through Alaraby Television Network’s FM frequency.

In exchange, Media City Qatar will benefit from Fadaat Media Group’s technical expertise and access to their production facilities in Lusail.

Fadaat Media Group is one of the largest media networks in the Arab world, reaching over 500 million people globally.

The group is dedicated to providing comprehensive and objective news coverage, supporting cultural production, and driving media innovation across its platforms.

With 35 offices worldwide, Fadaat Media plays a significant role in shaping the Arab media landscape.

Maayed Dib, CEO of Fadaat Media Group, highlighted the value of combining expertise with Media City’s innovative vision.

“By harnessing our expertise and combining it with Media City’s innovative vision, we are empowering Qatar’s media professionals to lead the way in this ever-evolving landscape,” he said.