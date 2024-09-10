From Telco to Tech-co: Vodafone Qatar inks groundbreaking 5 year AI deal with Microsoft

The network provider plans to utilise Microsoft tools to hyper personalise customer experiences.

Vodafone Qatar has inked a new 5 year partnership agreement with Microsoft for the use of Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI.

As a part of the agreement, the network provider has also revealed plans for the development of a generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Doha.

CoEs act as internal counsels that drive and explore technical innovation and opportunities for the use of AI technology to tackle diverse issues.

The deal comes as Vodafone Qatar continues to pursue technological advancements to improve services on both the consumer and enterprise level and offer innovative digital products.

Vodafone Qatar and Microsoft will also deliver a new partnership that allows the telecommunications provider to develop bespoke cloud and AI offerings for Qatar’s enterprise market.

The telecommunications provider will migrate its information technology capabilities to Microsoft Azure. Its workforce will be trained to equip skills needed to operate and take advantage of Microsoft Azure cloud and Azure OpenAI tools.

The Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Qatar Ramy Boctor said the new partnership echoed the company’s “dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions” for customers.

“This exciting new partnership with Microsoft [also] underscores our unwavering commitment to transform Vodafone Qatar from a Telco to a Tech-co through investments in cloud, Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation,” he added.

Vodafone Qatar also plans to utilise Microsoft Cloud Stack to provide a hyper personalised experiences across all customer touchpoints.

Earlier this month, Vodafone Qatar revealed a new, first-of-its-kind, Instant Sim technology which also relies on artificial intelligence.

“The Instant SIM technology leverages a combination of a user verification and SIM

authentication process to allow customers to activate a new SIM card without needing to

connect to the internet,” the network provider told Doha News in an exclusive statement.

Vodafone Qatar added that the in-built and fully secure connection in the Instant SIM “allows for real-time user identity verification, using customer documents such as passport or Qatar ID, therefore ensuring legal and regulatory compliance.”