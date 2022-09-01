Mbappe, Neymar and Bernat torch the field as PSG wins 3-0 against Toulouse

Bouncing back from a struggling performance against AS Monaco, Paris St-Germain held their unbeaten start easing past Toulouse in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi winded an assist to Neymar through the middle of Toulouse’s defence in the 37th minute, which allowed the Brazilian superstar to do what he does best and score an effortless goal.

The goals have been flying in for Neymar Jr. who has scored seven goals in just five games of this Ligue 1 season.

Messi, who has provided the most assists in football, tailing over 370 in his record-breaking career, rimmed another assist at the Stadium de Toulouse on Wednesday night.

In the second half, Mbappe was set up with a pass from the Argentinan legend.

Cutting back in the back, Messi squared the ball to Mbappe, who added his fifth goal on the leaderboards.

The Parisians topped up three points as Juan Bernat caught a woodwork and struck a packed goal, positioning the squad 12th on the table.

The PSG masterclass showing earned a standing ovation from every corner of the stadium.

This year, Neymar’s performance has been the 30-year-old’s best, as he has now scored the 109th goal for the club, placing him fourth among the top scorers for PSG of all time.

Mbappe is placed third behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic and all-time leading scorer award Edinson Cavani, who has 200 goals for the French.

The Christophe Galtier-coached side will face Nates this upcoming weekend in a match they are expected to win.