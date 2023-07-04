Man stabbed during heated Qatar vs Mexico Gold Cup match in Santa Clara

Eyewitnesses claim that the fight occurred towards the end of the game.

A man is reportedly in critical condition after being stabbed during a violent altercation at Levi’s Stadium on Monday, where a heated CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar was being played.

The victim, who has not been identified, is now receiving treatment in hospital after sustaining a “critical” stab wound near his collarbone, according to local reports in Mexico.

Based on witness testimonies and video evidence, detectives concluded that the victim was stabbed during a confrontation with the suspect, who then fled from the area.

Eyewitnesses claim the fight occurred towards the end of the game, which ended 1-0 in favour of Qatar despite Mexico dominating the match.

Gabriela Ceja, a resident of Richmond, attended the game with her boyfriend and friends. According to her, there were several altercations throughout the event, but the one she witnessed was particularly severe.

“At first, I thought it was a fist fight but then saw someone else who was putting, applying pressure on the guy’s chest and that’s when it hit me that he got stabbed,” she said.

The fight continued for a few minutes before law enforcement intervened, Ceja said, adding that she believes that individuals should be more mindful of the presence of children and families in such situations.

“These games – we’re supposed to enjoy them not leave with sadness or worried about someone’s health,” Ceja noted.

Local Santa Clara Police Department shared two pictures in the ongoing search for a man believed to be the assailant and a woman who is considered a person of interest.

The individual believed to be the perpetrator is characterised as a Hispanic male aged between 25 and 35 years old and was last spotted wearing a green jersey representing the Mexican national team.

Authorities noted that the suspect was accompanied by a Hispanic woman who was also wearing a similar Mexican national team football jersey.

Santa Clara police have already put out a call on the suspect in question.

Monday’s game witnessed Qatar achieving the unimaginable after defeating Mexico, trumping the most successful team in the tournament’s history with a lone goal from Hazem Shehata.

Held at California’s Levi’s Stadium, Qatar’s men played against all the odds as they competed in front of thousands of Mexican fans. Mexico held up Qatar for the majority of the match before a last minute goal put Al Annabi in the lead.

Ranked 58th in the world, Qatar is now preparing for its quarterfinal, which will be played on 9 July.