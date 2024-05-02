Luxury meets wellness at Raffles Doha with region’s first private spa experiences

All visitors will leave with a fresh mental, physical and spiritual sense of harmony after spending time in a holistic wellness environment.

Raffles Spa and Wellness has taken health and wellness to new levels with the newly unveiled modern Spa Suite Experience, offering the region’s first private spa experience.

With a unique blend of luxury and wellness, Raffles Doha provides an experience like no other with its new Spa Suites.

The hotel, located at the heart of the vibrant city of Lusail, is home to five spa suites for spa rituals with three private treatment and fitness suites, one Fitness Suite for recovery sessions, in addition to three beauty studios.

Source: Raffles Doha

Raffles Spa is intricately designed to reflect resilience and timeless elegance, with a 360 holistic wellness approach that includes knowledgeable therapists.

Guests are in for a relaxing treat in each private facility, ranging from a sauna, hammam, outdoor swimming pool, indoor jacuzzi, Quartz sand beds and treatment and relaxation space.

All visitors will leave with a fresh mental, physical and spiritual sense of harmony after spending time in a holistic wellness environment.

The Spa Suites are available for couples and friends, giving them a chance to isolate from the bustling city life and enter a world of tranquillity and rejuvenation.

To provide the ultimate experience of relaxation, the Raffles Doha team can customise guests’ spa suites, whether by embellishing them with flowers and candles or any other personal decor for celebrations.

Providing the complete Raffles Doha experience, guests can also order from the mouthwatering selection of food and beverages from the exclusive dining menu to enjoy in the suite.

Source: Raffles Doha

To complement the treatment services, Raffles Doha Spa has collaborated with renowned names in scientific healthcare and advanced beauty, including Dr Burgener Switzerland, marocMaroc, Bastien Gonzalez, and Subtle Energies.

Source: Raffles Doha

Dr Burgener Switzerland is a prominent brand that is known for its high-end skincare solutions, which combine advanced anti-ageing technologies with Switzerland’s natural ingredients.

Some of the advanced services include Dr Burgener’s customised facials, such as the Repairing Gold & Green Caviar Facial and the Lifting & Firming Collagen Facial.

Adding in a regional touch, the Moroccan brand, marocMaroc, is a luxurious and elegant addition to any treatment, especially with its locally sourced ingredients. The products start from the famous Moroccan Argan oil, Moroccan roses, almond, Rhassoul to orange blossom.

Source: Raffles Doha

Seeking to ensure guests receive the best holistic skin treatments, the spa incorporates products by authentic skincare brand Subtle Energies.

The treatments use diverse therapeutic techniques, from innovative biotechnology in skincare to sleep support therapy and muscle de-stress poultice massage.

Bastien Gonzalez is also known globally for his unique approach to foot treatments due to his professional expertise and experience as a French Chiropodist.

Gonzalez designed and developed only the best treatments for the feet, nails, and hands.

Some of the most luxurious wellness offerings at Raffles Doha that can be enjoyed in the Spa Suites:

Dr Burgener Haute Couture Facial Treatment — 120 min, QAR 5,000

This Haute Couture facial treatment will give guests immediate and lasting visible results using the most advanced anti-ageing technologies: glycolic peeling, cavitation peeling, ultrasound, radiofrequency, diamond microdermabrasion, needleless mesotherapy, endermology and other technologies adapted to the skins needs.

The anti-ageing performance of the Haute Couture facial treatment lies in reducing the depth of wrinkles, improving firmness and toning, better radiance, and refining the complexion and skin texture.

Dr Burgener Anti-Aging and Regeneration — 3 days, QAR 9,600

Raffles Spa offers a comprehensive, three-day treatment program to improve guests’ overall health. This program is designed to eliminate toxic or heavy metals from the body and slow down the ageing process, ensuring a longer and healthier life.

The treatment includes a Haute Couture skin treatment, personalised facial and body treatment, and three sessions of facial endermologie LPG and body LPG massages.

Subtle Energy 24K Gold Age-Defying Facial — 90 min, QAR 1,500

Combining collagen and elastin-boosting actives, this age-defying facial features potent ingredients such as Mogra, Queen of Jasmines, and 24k Gold that will penetrate into the dermal layers of the skin, renewing and regenerating skin cells with a sustained result.

By oxygenating deeply on a cellular level, this treatment will bring a radiant glow to the skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and address emotional needs such as stress, anxiety, and hormonal balance.

Subtle Energy Pearl Infused Remineralising Body Mask — 90 min, QAR 1,500

Experience the power of pearls with this exceptional treatment, carefully designed to deliver multi-sensory results. Commencing with a skin-softening exfoliation, the journey continues with a mineral-rich body mask infused with active ingredients of pearl and conch shell extracts to stimulate skin cells and regenerate.

Whilst cocooned in this mineral mask experience, receive a Subtle Energies signature facial marma massage, using potent anti-ageing actives of mogra and Indian rose to release tension and stress and restore balance.

marocMaroc Indulgent Hammam with Facial — 120 mins, QAR 1,900

A calming and relaxing Hammam where the timeless “Traditional” hammam ritual harmoniously intertwines with a blissful aromatic massage enhanced by nourishing body balm “Onguent d’Argan.” Complete your tranquil journey with our Signature Cactéa Facial, designed to impart a radiant glow and deep hydration to your skin.

Bastien’s Pedicure — 60 min, QAR 600

Bastien’s pedicure begins with a nail treatment that includes gentle buffing to restore natural shine and enhance the beauty of your nails.

Our expert technicians then target hard skin and dryness with a specialised skin treatment, leaving your feet soft and smooth. Finally, unwind with a relaxing massage from toes to knees, relieving muscle tension and promoting overall well-being.

This treatment is designed for the total well-being of the feet and legs. Ideal for heavy and tired legs after flights, this truly relaxing massage is from the toes up to the knee, focusing on muscle tension, joint mobility, blood circulation, skin elasticity, and the swollen soles of your feet.

The preliminary exfoliation performed with the Black Diamond Scrub will ease the penetration of the cream used during the massage.