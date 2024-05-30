Food, art and shopping: five events to check out in Qatar this weekend

The events range from a mango exhibition, shopping, and a classical musical concert.

This weekend in Qatar promises a variety of exciting events to help you unwind after a long week at work, school, or university.

From Friday to Saturday, Doha offers a diverse array of activities for friends and families to enjoy.

Whether you’re interested in shopping, art, or culinary delights, Doha News has curated a list of five must-see events to make the most out of your weekend.

1. Al-Hamba mango exhibition

With May marking the start of the mango season, Souq Waqif has created an entire event just to celebrate the tasty fruit.

In collaboration with the Indian Embassy, Al-Hamba Mango Exhibition offers a mouthwatering variety of fresh mangoes at the Eastern Square of the vibrant Souq Waqif.

The event kicked off on May 30 and will run until June 8 between 16:00pm -21:00pm.

2. Doha weekends at Torba

Those who missed out on the previous season of the annual Torba Farmers Market can still enjoy it, this time with a slight summery twist at the Doha Beach Club in West Bay.

The event is packed with food and clothing stalls, entertainment and a breathtaking view of Doha’s waters.

The event will be open to the public every Saturday throughout the month of June between 16:00-22:00pm.

3. Electric Idyll Exhibition by Pipilotti Rist

Those who missed out on the Electric Idyll Exhibition by renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist have the last chance to check it out until May 1 at the Fire Station’s Garage Gallery.

The interactive installation by Rist is a compilation of her most celebrated videos. Upon entering the dim-lighted gallery, calming music greets the visitors.

By walking further into the gallery, visitors are immersed with wide screens reflecting vibrant patterns that offer a distraction from the outside world.

The exhibition is open on Friday between 13:30-19:00pm and on Saturday between 9:00am and 19:00pm.

4. Beethoven’s 6th and 7th Symphonies

Music enthusiasts, especially lovers of all things classic, have the chance to enjoy an evening of Beethoven’s timeless symphonies conducted by Elias Grandy.

Hosted by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, the event will serenade the audience with Beethoven’s symphonies, reviving the German composer and pianist.

The event will take place on Saturday at the Qatar National Convention Center starting from 19:30pm and tickets can be purchased online. Children below the age of six will not be permitted to enter the concert.

5. Qatar Outlet Exhibition

Since this weekend is the start of a new month, shopping addicts can treat themselves at the Qatar Outlet Exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Taking place under the theme “Where Luxury Meets Affordability”, the exhibition features more than 45 exhibitors and 100 brands that are offering luxury items at reasonable prices.

Visitors can shop for a variety of items from jewellery, watches, fashion, bags, perfumes, cosmetics, accessories, footwear, electronics, home decor, appliances, and travel gear.

Local Qatar-based brand store giants including Blue Salon, Pari Gallery, and El Detox will be displaying some of their products.

The event will run until Saturday and will open its doors between 15:00-22:00pm on Friday and between 10:00am and 22:00pm on Saturday.