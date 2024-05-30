Katara Hospitality launches “Your Key to Luxury” package with 40% discounts on Qatar hotels

Guests can enjoy discounts on room rates, dining, and spa services at 14 elite destinations in Qatar.

Katara Hospitality, a premier global hotel owner, developer, and operator based in Qatar, is excited to introduce an exclusive package, “Your Key to Luxury,” running from June 1st to August 31st, 2024.

Guests can revel in opulence at 14 elite destinations in Qatar, enjoying a 40 percent discount on room rates per night, as well as a 40 percent discount on all dining and spa services offered by the hotels. A minimum stay of three consecutive nights is required.

This luxurious offer is available at renowned establishments such as Raffles Doha, Fairmont Doha, The Ritz-Carlton Doha, Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Doha, Ritz-Carlton Sharq Village & Spa, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Somerset West Bay Doha, Mövenpick Hotel Doha, Simaisma, Murwab Resort, Sealine Beach, Jouri a Murwab Hotel, and Dana Club.

Katara Hospitality is dedicated to providing its esteemed guests with unique and diverse experiences that reflect the rich heritage and culture of Qatar.

Through this special package, Katara Hospitality emphasises its commitment to creating unforgettable and distinctive experiences for its guests, blending luxury with the authentic charm of Qatari and Arab traditions.