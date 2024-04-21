AFC U23 Asian Cup: Australia U23’s journey ends in a stalemate against hosts Qatar

Group A concludes with Qatar and Indonesia qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The final group stage match between Qatar U23 and Australia U23 ended with a goalless draw at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Sunday.

After Sunday’s match, Australia finished third in its group and is now eliminated from the AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Across their 270 minutes of group-stage football at the Doha stage, they failed to score a single goal.

They drew 0-0 with Jordan and Qatar and lost 1-0 to Indonesia.

At first, the rising Moroon footballers were dealt with a formidable Australian defence but kept up their attack fight.

The first half, however, ended goalless, as Australia’s attempts to score were thwarted, and they were unable to find the back of Qatar’s net.

In the first half, Jacob Farrell from the Australia U23 squad was given a yellow card for a bad foul.

Also in the first 45, Abdalla Yousif of Qatar U23 was shown a yellow card for a foul.

The second half began with Qatar’s side receiving two yellow cards for Jassem Al Sharshani and Naif Al Hadrami.

Australia U23’s Ryan Teague was also shown a yellow card.