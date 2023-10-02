Lusail International Circuit and Italian design firm unveil 2023 Qatar Grand Prix trophy

The official trophy for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 merges Qatari culture with cutting-edge Italian design, symbolising a new era in motorsports.

Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has collaborated with famed Italian design and architectural firm Pininfarina to produce the official trophy for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

The trophy encapsulates the essence of LIC, which has recently undergone significant renovations to revamp the venue.

The development and creation of the exquisite trophy were the result of a three-month joint venture between LIC and Pininfarina, a press release said.

Skilled artisans were enlisted to craft intricate wave-like patterns that echo Qatar’s natural sand dunes, which are featured alongside a deep-purple resin plaque styled in the geometric patterns of the traditional Sadu carpet.

These features are elevated by a satin aluminium finish, capturing Pininfarina’s hallmark elegance.

Employing advanced technologies like laser printing through Pininfarina Segno—its dedicated bespoke design atelier—Pininfarina has succeeded in embedding elements that are unique to Qatari culture while maintaining a modern aesthetic.

The trophy stands at 55 cm in height and weighs approximately 3.6 kgs. Although it retains certain aspects from the 2021 Qatar GP trophy, the new design brings a fresh and innovative perspective, symbolising the intersection of Qatar’s rich cultural heritage and its burgeoning motorsports scene.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al-Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and LIC, said, “The trophy is a testament to Pininfarina’s commitment to precision and craftsmanship. It embodies our shared values, representing the pinnacle of both design and Qatar’s deep-rooted passion for racing.”

Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina Group, said: “The trophy of Lusail wants to be a celebration of Qatar where the progress runs fast, and natural and cultural heritage are the essence of the country. Thanks to the competences of our highly skilled artisans, the design was turned in a marvellous piece of art.”

The one-of-a-kind trophy will be presented to the champion of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 against the striking backdrop of LIC, heralding a new chapter in Qatar’s legacy of motorsports in the region.

The F1 is set to kick off in Lusail on Friday 6 October.