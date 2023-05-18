LuLu Hypermarket launches ‘Mango Mania’ extravaganza

Mango Mania features over 75 varieties of mangoes from 12 different countries.

Mango, the King of Fruits is here, and the region’s leading hypermarket chain, LuLu, has kicked off the summer season with ‘Mango Mania 2023′.

The project features the goodness of the fruit in more than 75 varieties from 12 countries as well as in many forms — from desserts to curries, pickles, smoothies, salads and much more

Mango Mania offers a unique opportunity for mango enthusiasts to indulge in the exquisite flavours of the ‘Mango Mania’ from countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Kenya, Colombia, Vietnam, Uganda, Yemen, Costa Rica and Morocco.

Shoppers can explore a delightful assortment of mango varieties until 21st May, including the most famous Alphonso, Badami, Mango Yemen, Tottapuri, Mango Colombia, Rajapuri, Dilpasanth, Philippines Mango, Neelam, Mango Colombia, among others.

Shaijan MO Regional Director of LuLu hypermarket said, “Mango Mania is a paradise for our shoppers, offering them a unique opportunity to explore over 75 varied mangoes from all over the world.

We have exclusively sourced the highest-quality mangoes from 12 countries at Lulu Hypermarkets, our priority has always been our shoppers, and we strive to bring them the best of what the world has to offer.”

LuLu’s chefs have prepared a well curated menu for this promotion including a wide variety of dishes in the hot food, salad, bakery and beverage sections, such as: Mambaza Payasam Mango Fish Curry, Mango Chicken Salad, Mango Pickle, Mango & Olives Pickle, Mango Raita Salad, Mango Chia Pudding, Mango lassi, Mango Pastry Slice, Raw Mango Salad, Mango Barfi and Mango Muffins.



In addition to Mango Mania, shoppers can take advantage of a variety of super-Saver Deals throughout the week.

From groceries to household items, shoppers can enjoy substantial savings while exploring the aisles of LuLu Hypermarkets.