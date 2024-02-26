First print edition of Liwan Studios’ Al Journal to hit the stands

The launch event will feature a keynote presentation, an exhibition and local culinary delights.



Liwan Design Studios and Labs will launch the first print edition of their ‘Al Journal’ on Tuesday.



Previously, the publication was solely digital with a collection of online essays, articles, interviews, book and exhibition reviews as well as photo essays exploring the design landscape of the Middle East and beyond.



The first edition explored the new paradigms that emerged for the creative community during the Covid-19 pandemic.



For instance, Nicoletta Fazio, a curator at Qatar’s Museum of Islamic Art, unpacked the impact of the bubonic plague on the Islamic world.

She detailed how the holy Quran, particularly the 112th chapter – Surah Al Iklaas, was not only recommended as a cure but sought after to calm and lift the spirits of those infected.



Now, with the help of Qatar Museums, who will publish the journal on a bi-annual basis, the publication will be available offline – enhancing the connections between Qatar’s creative community with the global design scene.

The launch of the first print issue will take place in Msheireb at Liwan. Aside from picking up a copy, guests will also be treated to a variety of activities at the launch event.



Visitors can expect a joint keynote presentation from Qatari architect Ibrahim M Jaidah and Jordanian artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan.



For the city’s foodies, Qatari food entrepreneur, Mjay Al Thani, will be offering visitors a unique culinary experience.



The launch will also feature an exhibition, live performance and so much more.



In the run-up to the event, Aisha bint Nasser Al Sowaidi, the director of Liwan Studios, said that she was thrilled about the journal’s print launch.



She added that the publication will, “serve as a dynamic space for showcasing the multifaceted talents that contribute to the rich design landscape of our region”.