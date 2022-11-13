Leicester coach plays down James Maddison’s pre-World Cup injury scare

England’s midfielder James Maddison will be fit for the Qatar World Cup despite picking up an injury on Saturday, his Leicester City coach has confirmed.

The 25-year-old scored eight minutes into the game against West Ham but was quickly subbed off after appearing to suffer a hamstring injury.

After the game, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers assured English and Leicester fans that Maddison only sustained a knee injury.

“He’s fine. It was just precautionary, a little soreness on the side of the knee. He hasn’t trained a lot this week. He’s okay,” said Rodgers.

“Another win and another goal. Perfect way to finish before the break, injury isn’t too bad! A small problem that was causing a bit of soreness. Can’t wait to meet up with the lads Monday,” wrote Maddison on his social media accounts.

A sigh of relief for Gareth Southgate, who has dubbed Maddison as a “really good player.”

Since joining Premier League club Leicester City in 2018, Maddison started the season with back-to-back goals.

Measuring 17 goals and 22 assists for Leicester, the midfielder has yet to start for Southgate as he came off the bench in 2019.

Guardiola no rest for World Cup players

In the build-up for the World Cup, coach Pep Guardiola has declared there will be no rest for players that have been selected for the tournament.

As several national football associations have asked clubs to rest their players, Guardiola states that he will not follow suit.

“Absolutely, we are not going to rest players for the national teams,” Guardiola revealed at last week’s pre-match press conference.

“I didn’t get [any request]. It’s not necessary to call me. My advice is don’t call me.”

“It’s the last game, most of the players right after the game leave for the national team. They are packing and it’s a dangerous thing. They have to stay and we spoke a few times. A few days, stay, don’t leave. After [Brentford] they have time to go with the national team,” added the former Barcelona legend.