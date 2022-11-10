Gareth Southgate names official 26-man England side for Qatar World Cup

The Three Lions squad has been officially announced, with 26 players bound to the Qatar pitches.

Gareth Southgate’s squad will be led by a fatigued Harry Kane, who has yet to make a complete comeback on the pitch.

Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker have been selected despite injuries, marking a surprising move for Southgate since both players have been absent from performances.

Phillips has only played 53 minutes of football this season, with Kyle Walker recovering from groin surgery last month.

Chelsea twins Ben Chilwell and Reece James lost their places due to painful injuries.

Young stars Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Ben White will debut in their first World Cup.

Healthy Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Joe Gomez, and James Ward-Prowse have all been snubbed off the 2022 list.

Callum Wilson and Raheem Sterling will aid Harry Kane as the Three Lions’ main striker options for the World Cup.

“We have had to cover a couple of players who are not fully match fit as well so having 26 players means you can take a couple of risks,” Southgate said after the calling.

“We think the balance is there. We think we have everything covered,” Southgate added.

Southgate’s England

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Conor Coady (Everton)

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: