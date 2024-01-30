La Liga boss voices ‘high probability’ of Mbappe signing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid has been linked to famed Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe for several years.

La Liga president Javier Tebas voiced on Monday that there is a high probability that superstar Kylian Mbappe will arrive at Real Madrid.

According to a report by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tebas stated there is more than a 50% chance of the Frenchman joining Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

“It’s a personal opinion… it depends on Real Madrid, they will decide,” Tebas added.

Earlier in the month, several media outlets reported that Madrid had informed Mbappe of their offer to sign him as a free agent upon the expiry of his PSG contract in the summer of 2024.

The news comes after tensions reached boiling points last year when Mbappe informed PSG through a letter that he would not extend his contract by one year to 2025, framing a harsh response from the Qatar-owned club.

Countless media reports indicated that PSG did not want to lose Mbappe for free and was planning to sell him or convince him to stay.

The French international’s surprising decision came after Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez revealed the goal is to sign the French superstar this year.

In a video shared online in 2023, Perez was asked if he would sign the 24-year-old anytime soon, to which he replied, “Yes, but not this year.”

Per The Athletic, Mbappe’s decision to leave would impact the Financial Fair Play (FFP) to the point that several PSG players would be sold.

The report highlights that the Parisians must sell players and other staff changes because of a £150 million black hole that is not accounted for.

More notably, PSG’s pursuit of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is on standby until the contract saga of Mpabbe clears out.

The suspense surrounding Mbappe’s contract has appeared to create a sense of urgency for PSG, prompting meetings between players, the French striker and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

According to Sky Sports, Al-Khelaifi gave a speech last year to stress the value of PSG as an institution amid tensions between teammates.

PSG has given Mbappe a deadline of 31 July 2023 to commit to staying at the club until at least the summer of 2025. Otherwise, he will be sold to the highest club.

However, updates have not been made since then, as Mbappe has kept his plans private.

The possible departure of Mpabbe incites a star power exit from the club, forcing PSG to revamp its squad completely after also losing the talents of Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Lionel Messi.