‘At some point, I’ll have to leave’: Mbappe opens up on PSG future

Amid trade rumours to Real Madrid, the Paris Saint-Germain’s all-star reveals the possibility of leaving Europe at one point or another.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has spoken about his present situation and future in his career, stating that there will be a moment when he’ll have to leave, in an interview with GQ magazine.

“Many great players who have shaped the history of soccer left Europe last summer, and we are entering a new era,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’s part of the cycle of the sport, and at some point, it will also be my turn to leave. I’m not worried about those changes. I just think about continuing with my career and following my own path,” the French superstar added.

Real Madrid have been pursuing Mbappe for years and were confident of signing him when his contract with PSG expires in 2022.

However, the international star made a shocking move, extending his deal for one more season, leaving Madrid frustrated and empty-handed after a verbal agreement was established.

With Mbappe’s contract running out in the summer of 2024, all eyes have been on the star to reunite his boyhood dream club.

PSG are trying to persuade their star man to sign fresh terms and have offered him a bumper contract worth £86.15m per season, as reported by Diario AS.

Following the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi last year, Mbappe has been an integral part of Luis Enrique’s side this season.