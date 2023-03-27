Katara’s annual Quran memorisation competition starts with 60 children

The session includes teaching parts of the Holy Quran and the hadiths of the Prophet, as well as educating children about various topics.

The 12th annual Holy Quran memorisation competition for the month of Ramadan 2023 has commenced, marking the start of a month-long celebration of the Islamic faith and tradition.

Sixty children between the ages of 10 and 14 are participating in the event, with 35 boys attending the Quran memorisation workshops at Katara Mosque and 25 girls taking part in the Golden Mosque.

The competition is designed to promote the memorisation of the Holy Quran among young Muslims and encourage them to learn and practice the teachings of the religion.

The sessions this year includes teaching parts of the Holy Quran and hadiths of the Prophet, as well as educating children about prayer, ablution, stories of the prophets, the Prophet’s biography and Islamic literature.

The programme is held on a weekly basis from Sunday to Thursday for an hour after the Asr prayer. It provides a platform for children to showcase their skills and talents, while also fostering a sense of community and togetherness among them.

Through this competition, Katara aims to cultivate a strong Islamic identity and foundation in the young generation.

Parents of the children participating in the competition expressed their joy for their children’s involvement in the event and teaching workshops. They also praised the course’s advanced level and the supervision of qualified memorisers.

They further commended Katara for its essential role in connecting young people with the Holy Quran and instilling Islamic values and morals derived from the holy book and the Prophet’s biography.

Towards a better self

As Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection and personal growth, the Quran memorisation competition is an excellent way for children to engage with their faith and deepen their understanding of Islam.

Through their participation, children can develop a greater appreciation for the Quran’s teachings and gain valuable skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

The Holy Quran memorisation competition is an essential aspect of Ramadan celebrations in Qatar and contributes to the preservation of Islamic tradition and heritage.