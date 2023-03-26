Your everyday guide for iftar timings in Qatar during Ramadan

Qatar began its observance of Ramadan on Wednesday night, marking the first day of fasting on Thursday.

Millions of Muslims around the world are fasting from dawn until sunset as the holy month brings with it a renewed sense of anticipation and excitement.

Ramadan is known as the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is a time when muslims around the world come together to fast, pray and worship.

Fasting is considered one of Islam’s five fundamental pillars. From sunrise to sunset, Muslims refrain from consuming food and beverages.

The meal that signifies the end of the fast is called Iftar and coincides with the Maghrib prayer.

As the days grow longer throughout March and April, the Maghrib prayer times, which occurs at sunset, are observed slightly later each day in the year.

These are the timings for Iftar every day of 2023 for the holy month, Ramadan Kareem!