Your everyday guide for iftar timings in Qatar during Ramadan

Qatar began its observance of Ramadan on Wednesday night, marking the first day of fasting on Thursday. 

Millions of Muslims around the world are fasting from dawn until sunset as the holy month brings with it a renewed sense of anticipation and excitement.

Ramadan is known as the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is a time when muslims around the world come together to fast, pray and worship.

Fasting is considered one of Islam’s five fundamental pillars. From sunrise to sunset, Muslims refrain from consuming food and beverages.

As Qatar observes the first fast, here’s the story behind the holy month of Ramadan

The meal that signifies the end of the fast is called Iftar and coincides with the Maghrib prayer.

As the days grow longer throughout March and April, the Maghrib prayer times, which occurs at sunset, are observed slightly later each day in the year.

These are the timings for Iftar every day of 2023 for the holy month, Ramadan Kareem!

Day and dateMaghrib time
Thursday, March 235:49 PM
Friday, March 245:50 PM
Saturday, March 255:50 PM
Sunday, March 265:51 PM
Monday, March 275:51 PM
Tuesday, March 285:51 PM
Wednesday, March 295:52 PM
Thursday, March 305:52 PM
Friday, March 315:53 PM
Saturday, April 15:53 PM
Sunday, April 25:54 PM
Monday, April 35:54 PM
Tuesday, April 45:55 PM
Wednesday, April 55:55 PM
Thursday, April 65:55 PM
Friday, April 75:56 PM
Saturday, April 85:56 PM
Sunday, April 95:57 PM
Monday, April 105:57 PM
Tuesday, April 115:58 PM
Wednesday, April 125:58 PM
Thursday, April 135:59 PM
Friday, April 145:59 PM
Saturday, April 155:59 PM
Sunday, April 166:00 PM
Monday, April 176:00 PM
Tuesday, April 186:01 PM
Wednesday, April 196:01 PM
Thursday, April 206:02 PM
Source: QNA
