Ramadan 2024: Msheireb Downtown announces festivities lined up for families and visitors

Msheireb Downtown Doha has prepared itself to become a bustling hotspot for families during the holy month of Ramadan, with curated workshops, exhibitions, entertainment, and a plethora of community activities.

From March to April, visitors can anticipate engaging installations, a vibrant Bazaar, a captivating Garangao mini-fashion show, live performances, and a Ramadan competition, every day from 8:30 pm to 1:30 am local time.

The revered tradition of firing the Ramadan cannon to announce iftar timings will also continue in Msheireb Downtown, echoing across the area for residents and visitors alike.

The district’s mosques, including Al Wadi Mosque, Msheireb Mosque, and Al Baraha Mosque, will host scholars and imams for the Isha and Taraweeh prayers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Also on the Ramadan agenda, a series of religious lectures at Al Wadi Mosque is lined up to enrich the spiritual journey of worshippers and visitors.

A plethora of community activities will also be unfolding this month, including daily paddle tournaments, Ramadan-themed arts and crafts sessions, workshops for young adults on various facets of Ramadan, and a photography exhibition showcasing the essence of Ramadan captured by local talents.

The Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor events at Barahat Msheireb will present an open buffet setup and live cooking stations for guests who purchase tickets, run by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

The public area will offer a variety of culinary experiences accompanied by live music and activities for children.

Meanwhile, as Garangao approaches, families are invited to partake in tram tours where goody bags will be distributed, alongside the opportunity to flaunt their best-dressed Garangao costumes.