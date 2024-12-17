Italy’s historic Amerigo Vespucci open for public at Old Doha Port

Until December 22, visitors in Doha can enjoy a thrilling experience with daily tours on the ship between 10:00 am until 11:00 pm.

Italy’s historic Amerigo Vespucci was opened to visitors on Tuesday at the Old Doha Port, marking the ship’s first world tour in 20 years.

Launched in 1931, the Amerigo Vespucci is a navy training ship, known as ‘the most beautiful’ of its kind in the world. The ship’s tour began in Italy on July 1, 2023, and is scheduled to return to its homeland in June 2025.

The ship’s stop in Doha has also marked its first in the Gulf state in its 93-year history, displaying Qatar and Italy’s strong bilateral ties, which were established in 1992.

The inauguration of the ship’s docking in Doha was attended by a large group of officials, including Italy’s Ambassador to Qatar, Paolo Toschi, and members of the Qatari military.

The event is a collaborative initiative led by the Italian Ministry of Defence and supported by 11 other ministries and local partners including Qatar Tourism and Katara Cultural Village.

Until December 22, visitors in Doha can enjoy a thrilling experience with daily tours on the ship between 10:00 am until 11:00 pm. Throughout the tours, Qatar’s population can watch the sunset over Doha’s vibrant skyline while getting a glimpse of Italian culture.

An expo is also located next to the ship where Italian-made goods are on display and booths are set up where visitors can get a taste of Italy through a variety of traditional dishes.

Masterclasses by Italy’s National Consortium of Olive Growers, will be offered for free throughout the event at the Old Doha Port.

Visits can be booked online for free.