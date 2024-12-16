Amerigo Vespucci arrives in Doha for a week-long celebration of Italian culture

This week-long celebration of Italian culture and heritage promises a unique experience for visitors, blending naval tradition with the best of Italian design, art, and cuisine.

The iconic Italian Navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci arrived at the Old Doha Port on Sunday, marking its first visit to Qatar in its 93-year history.

This is the 30th stop on its world tour, which began in Italy last year, and its stopover in Doha is a major highlight of its journey around the globe.

During its stop in Doha, the Amerigo Vespucci will be joined by Villaggio Italia, an international exhibition highlighting Italian craftsmanship.

The event is a collaborative initiative spearheaded by the Italian Ministry of Defence and supported by 11 other ministries, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and local partners such as Qatar Tourism and Katara Cultural Village.

Visitors can explore the Amerigo Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia free of charge, with prior online registration.

The Villaggio Italia will be inaugurated on December 17 at 4pm and will remain open daily from 10am to 11pm, except for its opening day, when it will begin operations at 5pm, and on the final day on December 22, when it will close at noon.

The Villaggio Italia offers a comprehensive program, featuring music, art, design exhibitions, and Italian culinary experiences.

The event will host prominent Italian figures, including Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry; Matteo Perego di Cremnago, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Defence; Paolo Toschi, Italy’s Ambassador to Qatar; Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy; and Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi, which coordinates the initiative.

In addition to its cultural significance, the visit underscores the growing relationship between Italy and Qatar.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations have deepened over the years through high-level visits and bilateral agreements across sectors such as politics, economics, and defense.

During a state visit to Doha in October 2023, Italian President Sergio Mattarella personally announced the arrival of the Amerigo Vespucci to coincide with Qatar’s National Day on December 18, 2024.

Cultural highlights at the Villaggio Italia include performances by the Italian Carabinieri band, a classical concert featuring baritone-tenor David Riccardo, and a performance by artists from the Fondazione Arena di Verona.

Visitors can also attend film screenings in collaboration with the Venice International Film Festival and view works by Italian sculptor Jacopo Cardillo, known as Jago.

The gastronomy section will feature olive oil tastings, masterclasses on Italian culinary techniques, and a “Pizze Stellate” event supporting the candidacy of Italian cuisine for UNESCO intangible heritage status.

A variety of Italian dishes will be presented by celebrated chefs, showcasing the richness of Mediterranean flavors.

The Villaggio Italia will also host conferences on topics such as bilateral relations between Italy and Qatar, as well as sport and disability, featuring the “Wheels on Waves” project, a global sailing initiative promoting accessibility for individuals with disabilities.