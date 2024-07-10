Interior Minister relays Amir’s message: ‘Qatar’s security duties extend to Paris’

The Interior Minister relayed the Amir of Qatar’s message during a meeting with the national security units contributing to the Paris Olympics‘ security operations.



Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Interior Minister and Commander of the Internal Security Force, conveyed a crucial message from the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to the national security personnel tasked with securing the Paris Olympics.



“His Highness’ directives to you and your mission and responsibility in Paris are equivalent to your duties that you carry out today in Qatar to maintain security,” Sheikh Khalifa told attendees.



He added: “While you are in Paris during the tournament’s organisation, keep in mind that you not only represent yourselves, but you represent all the people of Qatar, His Highness the Amir and the Arab and Islamic nations.”



Various specialised units within the Qatari security forces will contribute to the event’s security, including the Special Forces Unit (Lafdawiya), the Personal Protection Group, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group and the Cyber Security Unit.



Other branches include patrol units, counter-drone teams and airport security teams.



Sheikh Khalifa said during Tuesday’s meeting that all present should utilise the expertise gained over the years, especially in light of Qatar’s success in hosting various international events to the highest security standards – such as the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar in 2022.

Preparatory training completed

A news update from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) also revealed that the branches of the Qatari security forces contributing to the Paris Olympics’ operations have completed a preparatory specialised training programme.



The training involved three weeks’ worth of workshops, courses and examining case studies from events that occurred in France, and other countries that have hosted previous Olympic games.



The latter was intended to “draw [from] lessons learned,” the MoI said.



Tuesday’s meeting followed an earlier briefing held at Lekhwiya’s headquarters in April. Sheikh Khalifa was updated about the ongoing preparations and coordination following a previous agreement between Qatar and France.

In February, during an official visit to France alongside the Qatari Amir, Sheikh Khalifa and his French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, signed an accord which outlined a strategic roadmap of the role Qatari security forces will play in ensuring the safety and security of all during the Paris Olympics.

This will include foot and mounted patrols, drone surveillance, explosive ordnance disposal, cyber security analysis, explosive detection dogs, counter-terrorism efforts and riot control.



The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will begin on July 26 and end on August 11.