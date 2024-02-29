Qatari forces to help France secure Paris Olympics

The interior ministers from both sides also signed a work plan, outlining bilateral cooperation in the security domain from 2024 to 2027.

Qatari forces are set to help France secure the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

This comes as part of several security agreements sealed between Qatar and France, which were inked during Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s visit to France.

The deal, signed by Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, and his French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, outlines a strategic roadmap for security coverage during the Paris 2024, scheduled to unfold in five months.

Under this accord, Qatari security forces are set to play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of the Paris Olympics, spanning various facets.

These cover areas from foot patrols and the national operational centre to mounted patrols, drone surveillance, explosive ordnance disposal, cyber security analysis, explosive detection dogs, counter-terrorism efforts, and riot control.

Qatar’s security forces will also contribute to the management of civil security for international sports events, offering expertise in vehicle inspection, medical evacuation, and search and rescue operations.

To validate the practical aspects of this collaboration, a Qatari delegation recently visited Paris. The team conducted a thorough inspection of logistical arrangements, work sites, and other essential tasks.

The interior ministers from both sides also signed a work plan, outlining bilateral cooperation in the security domain from 2024 to 2027.

In another cooperation venture, a letter of intent was exchanged between the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and the French National Gendarmerie Forces, further cementing their commitment to fortify security cooperation.

The letter, signed by Staff Col. Nawaf Majid Al Ali for Qatar and Gen. Christian Rodriguez for France, outlines the shared objectives and strategies to boost collaboration in the coming years.

During his visit to Paris, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad was awarded the French National Legion of Honour with the distinguished rank of Commandeur.

The prestigious medal, considered one of the highest national honours bestowed by France, was presented by Darmanin.

Acting on behalf of the president of France, Darmanin conducted the official ceremony in the presence of high-ranking officials from both the Qatari and French delegations.

The medal symbolises the robust ties between Doha and Paris, particularly in the realm of security cooperation.

This comes as the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani embarked on a trip to France where his country announced an up in its investment to €10 billion ($10.85 billion) in various sectors in France over the coming years.

“The Amir also stressed what was agreed upon during the official discussions to increase the State of Qatar’s investments in France to 10 billion Euros in the coming years, which will be directed to strengthening strategic economic partnerships between the two countries,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

The Qatari investments would be pumped into start-ups and investment funds in France between 2024 and 2030, Reuters reported, citing the French presidency. Some of the sectors include energy, artificial intelligence, health, and hospitality, the report added.

The announcement came as part of Sheikh Tamim’s visit to France, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is part of the Qatari delegation on the state visit. Macron also awarded Sheikh Tamim the Legion of Honour with the rank of “Chevalier.”