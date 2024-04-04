Qatar’s Interior Minister chairs meeting with officials ahead of Paris Olympics

Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani received a briefing on the ongoing security preparations and coordination between Qatar and France.



The Qatari Minister of Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya security force chaired a meeting in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympic games.



On Wednesday, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani met with several of the nation’s officials and security leaders participating in the security operations for the games, including Nasser Al Khelaifi, the Chairman of Qatar Sports Investments and President of Paris Saint-Germain and Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour Al Thani, the Director of the Government Communications Office.

During the meeting at Lekhwiya’s headquarters, attendees briefed Sheikh Khalifa about the ongoing preparations and coordination following a previous agreement between Qatar and France.



In February, during an official visit to France alongside Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sheikh Khalifa and his French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, signed an accord which outlined a strategic roadmap of the role Qatari security forces will play in ensuring the safety and security of all during the Paris Olympics.



This will encompass foot and mounted patrols, drone surveillance, explosive ordnance disposal, cyber security analysis, explosive detection dogs, counter-terrorism efforts and riot control.



Last month also saw a Qatari delegation visit Paris to conduct a security inspection of logistical arrangements, and work sites, as well as carrying out other essential tasks.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will begin on July 26 and end on August 11.