Qatar Museums produced football documentary wins prestigious Guirlande D’Honneur award

The documentary amplifies the story of Qatar’s footballing history, journeying through its popularity to hosting the FIFA World Cup.



A documentary film produced by Qatar Museums (QM) has been awarded a Guirlande D’Honneur award — the most recognition from the Fédération Internationale Cinéma Télévision Sportifs.

The film, released in the wake of the groundbreaking FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, takes viewers on a journey through the sport’s popularity under the leadership of the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who laid the foundation for establishing Qatar as an international hub for the love of the game.

Pascale Abou Jamra, a Senior Digital Production Specialist within the conglomerate, produced QM’s From Here to Anywhere: The Story of Football in Qatar in collaboration with the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM), under the direction of QOSM’s Director, Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla.

“This award is a testament to the importance of storytelling around sport, and for us, an example of how shared stories can cultivate constructive intercultural dialogues and connections,” said QM’s recently appointed named CEO, Mohammed Al Rumaihi.

‘Beautiful, unforgettable memories’ – Mubarak Mustafa

The film introduces the key figures that have left their mark on Qatar’s footballing history.



For Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, when asked about a milestone that especially stands out in his memory, he recalled the 11th Gulf Cup of 1992.



“This was the first time we won the Gulf Cup,” he remembered with pride. He added, “I think it might have been a turning point. That team was one of the best we had over the history of Qatari national teams,” he said.

Mubarak Mustafa, a key player in catapulting the Al Arabi club to success in the 90s, remarked during his interview for the documentary that the decade was the best period.



Also coined as the golden era in the history of Qatar football, Mustafa’s skills on the pitch won him the Golden Ball award twice as the best Arab player in 1992 and 1998.



The Al Arabi legend added that one of his favourite memories during his career was when his nation qualified to play at the 1992 Summer Olympics. But most importantly, and echoing Al Thawadi’s sentiment, winning the Gulf Cup that same year was also a career highlight.



“These are beautiful and unforgettable memories,” he said.



The film’s director, Abou Jamra, highlighted that the journey of hearing these stories first-hand was inspiring.



“Not only did I get to meet and interview former football players who were pathbreakers in the history of football in Qatar, who shared with us their memories, their passion, and even their struggles,” she said.



She added: “But the most important thing, they all shared a deep respect for the vision of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, who supported them wholeheartedly.”