India’s reigning world and Olympic javelin champion Neeraj to return to Doha

The Seashore Group Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League.

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will face off against Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters as he kicks off his bid to regain the Wanda Diamond League title in Doha, which will be hosted at the Qatar Sports Club on May 10.

Chopra, the reigning world and Olympic champion in the men’s javelin became the first Indian athlete ever to be crowned Wanda Diamond League champion when he claimed the Diamond Trophy in 2022.

The 26-year-old star credited his victory to the Qatari environment and tournament audiences.

“This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympic title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier. The Doha Meeting, with good conditions and a great atmosphere, is a perfect opportunity to get my season off to the best start,” Chopra said.

“I’m always overwhelmed by the warm support I get from Indians across the world, and in Qatar, that is particularly special. I feel privileged that so many people come out to support me, and I hope I can repay their faith in me with a good performance,” Chopra added.

Losing his title to current Wanda Diamond League champion Jakub Vadlejch last season, Chopra will aim to make a good start to this year’s title tilt when he returns to Doha.

Chopra beat both Vadlejch and Anderson Peters in Doha last season with an exceptional 88.67m.

Chopra will be joined alongside several leads like European champion Julian Weber, World Championships finalist Oliver Helander, Qatari record holder Ahmed Bader Magour, Asian Games silver medallist and World Championships finalist Kishore Jena, Lithuanian record holder and World University Games champion Edis Matusevicius, Asian champion and Asian Games bronze medallist Roderick Genki Dean, Moldovan record holder and Olympic finalist Andrian Mardare as well as Pan American Games champion Curtis Thompson.

The Seashore Group Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League.

The series comprises 15 meetings across four different continents, starting with Xiamen on April 20 and concluding with a single final across two days in Brussels in September.