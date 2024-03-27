Qatar seals AFC Asian Cup 2027 spot after another win against Kuwait

The two-time AFC Asian Cup champions have won each of their three previous matches in the group, including a 3-0 victory over Kuwait in the reverse fixture just days ago.

Reigning double Asian Cup champions Qatar have advanced to the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers while also sealing a spot at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 after defeating Kuwait 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Striker Almoez Ali was named man of the match as he scored the opening goal in the 77th minute and secured the win in the 80th minute.

The victory goal came just after Kuwait’s Mohammad Daham levelled the scoring.

Daham’s header from close range drew the Kuwait team to a near victory, yet Qatar’s Maroons held the defence until the end of the match.

Playing in their away fixture, this is the fourth consecutive victory that ensured Marquez Lopez-coached Qatar a top finish in Group A of the Preliminary Joint Qualification.

Earlier this month, Qatar’s national team dominated Kuwait, scoring 3-0 in the third-round joint qualifier match at their home pitch of Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Akram Afif donned the captain’s hat in the absence of Hassan Al-Haydos, who bid farewell to international football after playing for Qatar for 16 years.

Qatar will now prepare for their match against Afghanistan on June 6 before their reverse tie against India a few days later.