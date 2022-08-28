Al Maha Island: Qatar’s biggest entertainment spot has an opening date

The excitement starts even before the World Cup kicks off! Al Maha Island is set to open in less than three months’ time.

The wait is finally over! Al Maha Island, the much-awaited leisure and tourism hotspot, is set to open its doors to the public in November, an official confirmed.

The 230,000 sqm complex will welcome tourists and all residents roughly two weeks before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kick-off, according to Marwan Dimas, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Estithmar Holding.

“Al Maha will be one of the ultimate entertainment destinations for visitors to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and the winter getaway will remain open each year from November to April for the best in fun and entertainment,” Dimas said on Al Kass TV on Friday.

the island will host extra special activities to welcome all those visiting Qatar to attend the mega-sporting event in November. The official revealed that Al Maha will play host to Gandeys Circus, the biggest traveling production in Europe with a cast of 30 international performers and live musicians.

As for all thrill lovers, the island will feature 10 exciting rides with a 395-roller coaster, 25 family rides with a giant 150 ft Ferris Wheel, and 15 children’s rides.

And for the first time in the Gulf nation’s history, Lusail Winter Wonderland will make its debut before the World Cup on the island. Apart from the parks, other activities, including ice skating and circus shows will be available for the public to enjoy.

Nammos – one of the world’s most elite beach clubs – will also be available on the same island, topped with five-star restaurants and cuisines.

An upscale neighbourhood, home to six of the most highly regarded restaurants in the world, is another attraction that will draw tourists just a couple of kilometres away from the beach club.

It will include top names like ZUMA, LPM restaurant, Em Sherif, Dokya, and Jwala for the most flavourful cuisines.

The concert venue, a 7,000-seat performance area, is another major draw on Al Maha Island. It will hold the Global Music Festival, 34 live events each year, and is expected to draw huge names like international and regional superstars as well as well-known DJs, singers, and comedians.

Details about the festival are expected to be released by the end of August.