Host Qatar swings into action with Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship

Some 213 male and female players from 24 countries will compete at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in Doha.

Qatar is hosting the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship, which kicks off on Monday with 213 male and female players from 24 countries.

Held at the Aspire Ladies Sports Hall, the Asian Youth Championship will feature a Qatari team in the under-19 and under-15 categories.

Qatar’s team will include Abdullah Abdulwahab, Ali Hamza, Youssef Majdi, Abbad Al Abdullah, Sultan Khaled Al Kuwari, Muhammad Al Sulaiti, Rawad Al Nasser, and Ahmed Eid Al Qarni.

Some 13 Qatari referees out of a total 33 will oversee the competition.

Referees from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Japan, Iran, China, India, Malaysia, Oman, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Thailand, Iraq, Hong Kong, Singapore, Palestine, and Nepal will also be represented at the event.

Preliminary round competitions for the teams will be held on Monday with the second and third rounds, while the quarter and semi-final rounds is set to be held on Tuesday.

The final matches of all categories will be held on Wednesday, followed by the coronation ceremony.

The singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions in the under-15 and under-19 categories will commence on Thursday, and the finals will be on Saturday.

The tournament will come to an end on July 22.