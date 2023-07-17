Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim breaks own world record at 2023 Silesia Diamond League

Earlier this month, Barshim was hailed the ‘Best Asian Male Athlete’ by the Asian Athletics Association for the second time in a row.

Qatar’s ‘Golden Falcon’ Mutaz Essa Barshim proved the sky is the limit as he leaped to a 2.36m to win at the Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia, Poland, setting a world lead and breaking his own 2016 record.

The reigning Olympic and world champion scored his first win in the Diamond League season ahead of Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Germany’s Tobias Potye.

Close friend and rival Tamberi finished second as he nailed a jump of 2.34m in the second attempt. Meanwhile, Potye, who also cleared 2.34m in his second jump, had to settle for third place.

Barshim described his strong performance in a humble matter, noting he is still looking for ways to improve.

“For me, it is still early season; it is only my second competition. I am on my way back; I have been ill over the past month. My jumps today were good, but I am always looking for ways to improve,” the 32-year-old said.

“People look at my jumps and say they were great, but I usually think they were just ok. There are still things that I need to work on. I think I still have a 2.40 jump in me, hopefully, this year. It was a great competition today, with my rivals pushing me. I always say I would rather lose in a great competition than win in a bad one,” Barshim added.

Italy’s Tamberi complimented Barshim on his rendition at the Poland tournament.

“My congratulations go to Mutaz. What I take from this competition: It is all about technical issues, I always want to improve technically. My mental approach was great, not giving up after some difficulties. My last jumps were the best, so I did really great even at the end of the competition,” Tamberi said.

The thrilling performance of Barshim comes after the three-time World Champion and Olympic gold medalist was hailed the ‘Best Asian Male Athlete’ by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) for the second time in a row.

Barshim now has eyes on the fourth consecutive world title, which will be up for grabs in next month’s World Championships in Budapest.

The Golden Falcon will then compete in the Asian Games, set to be hosted in China’s city of Hangzhou from 23 September to 8 October.