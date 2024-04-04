HIA announces Eid travel advisory to ensure seamless experience during peak holiday season

HIA also recommended that travellers minimise travelling with pets during the peak holiday season.

Hamad International Airport issued an advisory on Wednesday ahead of the busy Eid Al-Fitr travel period to ensure a seamless travel experience.

“Hamad International Airport is dedicated to ensuring a seamless Eid travel period, enabling passengers to create memorable moments with their loved ones,” the airport said.

With Eid often being a busy time for the airport, HIA advised departing passengers to check-in online and arrive three hours prior to their flight, with check-in closing an hour before departure time.

The airport has numerous self-service check-in and bag-drop facilities in place to cut the waiting time and ensure travellers make it to their gates on time.

HIA also recommended that travellers minimise travelling with pets during the peak holiday season.

“Baggage allowance and weight restrictions will be firmly applied by airlines and travellers are advised to enquire about baggage guidelines from their specific airline. It is advisable to avoid travelling with non-standard or over-sized luggage,” HIA said.

The advanced technology at HIA also includes the E-gates, which citizens and residents can use to cut the queues, unless the passengers include children below the age of 18.

When arriving at the security checks, HIA reminded passengers to ensure they are not carrying prohibited items and all liquids are placed in clear zip-loc bags, noting liquids must each be 100ml or less.

“Electronic items larger than mobile phones must be removed from bags and placed on trays for X-ray screening. Small vehicles powered by lithium batteries, such as hoverboards, are prohibited for carriage,” HIA added.

In order to stay updated with the flight information, they can download the HIAQatar mobile app, where they can access details about their baggage claim, direction to boarding gates as well as offers at the Qatar Duty Free.

As for drop-offs and pick-up, HIA advised that vehicles are not left unattended at curbside and are parked at the dedicated parking lot.