Hamas asks mediators to present plan based on previous talks

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a joint statement welcoming “the tireless work” of Qatar, Egypt and the U.S.

Hamas has called on mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States to submit a plan to implement a deal based on previous talks, based on U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposal.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas demanded a plan that would obligate Israel to implement the ceasefire and captives release deal instead of back and forth negotiations.

Hamas stressed that it has been “keen on ensuring the success” of Qatar and Egypt’s mediation to reach a deal that would “end the genocidal war” on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“It [Hamas] went through many rounds of negotiations, and provided all the necessary flexibility and positivity in order to achieve the goals and interests of our people, spare their blood, and stop the genocide against them,” the statement said.

The Palestinian movement noted that Israel blocked efforts to reach a deal whereas it previously agreed to the mediators’ proposal on May 6 and welcomed Biden’s proposal on May 31, which witnessed a majority vote at the United Nations Security Council.

“The enemy met [Biden’s proposal] with rejection and continued massacres against our people, and continued to affirm its position that it was not serious about a permanent ceasefire, and its aggressive practices against our people were practical evidence of that,” Hamas said.

“Although we and the mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar are aware of the true intentions and positions of the occupation and its prime minister, the movement responded to the recent agreement dated July 2, which the enemy faced with new conditions that were not presented throughout the negotiation process,” it added.

On August 8, the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. issued a joint statement calling for the resumption of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on Thursday either in Doha or Cairo.

“It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal,” the statement stressed.

The upcoming talks are aimed at building on the proposal presented by Biden on May 31, which would pave the way for a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement,” the joint statement said.

On June 12, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the press in Doha that Hamas had presented “additional amendments” to its proposal, noting that some were feasible while others were not.

Hamas denied Washington’s claims and stressed that it “has dealt positively” with all stages of the negotiations while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blocked all efforts to end the war.

The Palestinian group described Blinken’s remarks at the time as an attempt by the U.S. to “exonerate” its ally, Israel, as part of its “policy of complicity in the brutal war of extermination” of Palestinians.

“We endorse the joint statement of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, President Sisi and President Biden calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations. We agree that there can be no further delay,” the statement said.

The statement also expressed their concerns over the region’s heightened tensions that have been on the rise following Israel’s killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur late July.

“We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages. They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability,” the three countries said.

“No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East,” they added, without calling out Israel for its escalatory moves in the region or its brutal onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has intensified its war in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 39,897 people. The war is currently in its 11th month with no ceasefire in sight amid ongoing Israeli attacks.