Countries welcome statement over resumption of indirect Israel-Hamas talks

The statement was widely welcomed by officials and governments globally who expressed their support for a deal that would lead to the release of the captives and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where the war entered its 11th month.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas are scheduled to resume in Doha or Cairo on Thursday following a joint statement by the leaders of Qatar, the United States and Egypt on August 8.

“It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal,” the statement stressed.

The upcoming talks are aimed at building on a proposal presented by Biden on May 31 that was endorsed by the United Nations Security Council. The three-stage proposal would pave the way for a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement,” the joint statement said.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the joint statement on Friday and stressed that “the war in Gaza must stop.”

“The war in Gaza must stop. This must be clear to everyone. It is crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today. Full support from France to the American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators,” he said on X.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc joined the calls of mediators Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt for a ceasefire and captives release deal.

“The EU joins Egypt, Qatar & the US in their call for concluding, without delay, the ceasefire and hostages release deal. We reiterate our full support to their mediation to put an end to the unbearable cycle of suffering. The deal will also pave the way for regional de-escalation,” he said on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed Borrell, reiterating the need for an immediate ceasefire.

“We need a ceasefire in Gaza now. That’s the only way to save lives, restore hope for peace, and secure the return of hostages. Thus I strongly support the efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to help achieve the peace and stability the region needs,” she said on X.

Türkiye

Türkiye has praised the mediation efforts of Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt “to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.”

“We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today’s statement. The three-phase plan set out in UN Security Council Resolution 2735 provides a sound basis for peace,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Israel must reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians towards the ceasefire. The international community should exert the necessary pressure on the Netanyahu Government,” it added.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese voiced his country’s support with the mediators’ statement.

“We call on all parties to agree to the deal. Any delay will only see more lives lost. The human suffering is unacceptable. Civilians must be protected, hostages must be released, and aid must flow,” Albanese said on X on Friday.

Sweden

Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billstrom expressed Stockholm’s “full support” to the mediation efforts of Doha, Cairo and Washington.

“Sweden gives full support to the efforts of bringing the ongoing negotiations of a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza to a rapid and successful conclusion. We endorse and support Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. in their joint efforts to accomplish a deal,” Billstrom said.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s foreign ministry issued a statement expressing its support for the mediators’ joint statement, underlining “the necessity of putting an end to the continuing suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Jordan

Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi expressed Amman’s support for the three countries’ statement in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

“Safadi stressed the importance of the statement issued[…]regarding the resumption of negotiations on the exchange deal, and Jordan’s support for the statement and its goal of reaching an exchange deal that results in a permanent ceasefire as soon as possible,” the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement on the call.