EAA Foundation condemns bombing of Al-Tabin school

The EAA Foundation has condemned the bombing of educational facilities in Gaza, including attacks on schools.

The Education Above All Foundation, a leading global advocate for development and education in Qatar, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent bombing of Al-Tabin school in Gaza, which was being used as a civilian shelter.

The attack killed more than 100 Palestinians, many of whom were women and children. It marks yet another “horrific massacre” in a series of assaults on educational facilities in the region.

“This bombing represents a severe violation of international humanitarian law,” the foundation owned by Sheikha Mosa said. “If deliberate, such attacks on civilian shelters are considered war crimes.”

The bombing of Al-Tabin school follows a disturbing pattern of violence targeting educational institutions in Gaza.

On August 1, the Dalal al-Maghrabi school was hit amidst rising conflict. Two days later, on August 3, airstrikes struck Hamama and al-Huda schools, resulting in 17 deaths and 60 injuries.

The pattern of destruction continued on August 4, with the Nasr and Hassan Salama schools attacked, causing 30 deaths and 19 injuries. The violence persisted on August 8 with bombings of Abdul Fatah Houmda and al-Zahra schools, leaving 17 dead, 16 injured and dozens missing.

The UN’s Philippe Lazzarini stated people in Gaza are “trapped” with “nowhere to go,” carrying only essential items to overcrowded shelters. As reported by Reuters.

These massacres in Gaza increased the death toll to at least 39,790, with 1.9 million out of the 2.1 million population displaced due to the Israeli attacks since October 7.

The “Education Under Attack Report 2024” by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack reveals that explosive weapons were used in one-third of all attacks on education facilities in 2022 and 2023.

“School bombings not only result in tragic loss of life but also have devastating effects on education,” the foundation highlighted. “These attacks disrupt learning, undermine safety, and have long-lasting impacts on future generations.”

Sheikha Moza highlighted on X that “a safe school should be everyone’s reality.” However, in the past two years, there have been “an average of eight attacks on education recorded daily,” impacting over 10,000 students and educators worldwide.

These attacks have deprived countless children and youth of their dreams or even their lives. She urged everyone to “Unite to Protect education: today, tomorrow, and always.”