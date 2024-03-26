Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou strives for solid start to long jump season in Doha

The 26-year-old Greek athlete retained his world indoor title with a victory in Glasgow, setting a personal best of 8.60m from 2021 and is still unbeaten.

Olympic European long jump champion Miltiadis Tentoglou will star at the Seashore Group Doha Meeting for the first time when he competes at the Qatar Sports Club on May 10.

The 26-year-old Greek athlete champion spoke about returning to the Gulf State before his Doha Meeting.

“I was in Doha for the World Championships in 2019, but I’ve never competed at the Diamond League meeting. The conditions in Doha are perfect, and there is always a little wind, so I’m hoping to start strong in my 2024 outdoor season,” Tentoglou said earlier this week.

The Seashore Group Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League.

The series comprises 15 meetings across four different continents, starting with Xiamen on April 20 and concluding with a single final across two days in Brussels in September.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim will face New Zealand’s rising athlete Hamish Kerr in a high jump clash at the second Wanda Diamond League meeting in Suzhou on May 27.

The two global gold medallists are set to showcase a thrilling competition as Kerr is the world leader this year, having cleared 2.36m to take his maiden global title.

Three-time world champion Barshim has prioritised training in the build-up to his Olympic defence, as he has not competed since winning his third Asian Games title in October last year.

Speaking ahead of the match, Barshim said, “I’m happy to be back in China to start my new season. Last year, I finished my season in China at the Asian games, and it was fantastic atmosphere and support.”

The 32-year-old added that he had never been to Suzhou but was looking forward to visiting and competing there.

For Barshim, the event in Suzhou will be one of the critical indicators of his form as he strives to become the first ever to win two men’s Olympic high jump titles.

He has captured 23 individual event wins and has become a household name for locals in the Gulf State and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Kerr expressed high expectations for himself, stating, “I’m looking forward to making my first-ever trip to China a successful one.

“After jumping 2.36 at World Indoors, I know I am in great shape leading into the meeting. I can’t wait to compete against some of the other best jumpers in the world, in front of what will be an amazing crowd,” Kerr added.