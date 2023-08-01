Google could shake up tech industry by rolling out ChatGPT-like AI capabilities to Assistant

Google’s assistant may receive a major AI overhaul for a more dynamic and interactive user experience, here’s what to expect.

Google is poised to fundamentally alter its popular Assistant platform, integrating advanced generative AI capabilities reminiscent of ChatGPT and the company’s proprietary model, Bard.

The overhaul, reported by Axios and sourced from an internal ‘leaked’ email circulated within Google, is slated to affect the mobile version of Google Assistant.

Google aims to harness large language model (LLM) technology to transform its Assistant platform, elevating the user experience.

The move comes on the heels of Amazon’s initiative to refresh its Alexa devices with generative AI technology, demonstrating an ongoing trend within the tech sector.

The implications of this shift are profound for both consumers and developers, suggesting a considerable transformation in the dynamics of interaction with Google’s Assistant. The company is said to be restructuring its team and has reportedly laid off several employees who were previously involved in the Assistant project.

Currently, Google Assistant employs AI to facilitate features like image recognition via Google Lens, and live translation, and to streamline digital shopping experiences.

The introduction of LLM technology will enable Google to expand its features and capabilities across an array of connected devices including smartphones, speakers, smartwatches, cars, and televisions.

Generative AI, powered by LLM, is rapidly becoming the norm in the tech space. Tech behemoths like Google and Microsoft have started implementing these technologies across their product ranges.

Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI to incorporate generative AI into its Edge browser, Microsoft Office, and Azure cloud services attest to this emerging trend.

But what does it mean for users?

This move will significantly benefit consumers as it promises a more personalised, responsive, and efficient interaction with Google Assistant.

By leveraging LLM technology, Google Assistant is expected to better understand context, offer improved responses, and provide a more natural, conversation-like experience to users. This enhancement can facilitate a wide range of applications – from setting up reminders to seeking recommendations for restaurants or conducting complex searches – all made more intuitive and user-friendly.

Moreover, with generative AI, Google Assistant could potentially deliver more tailored services based on the individual user’s needs, behaviour, and preferences. It would also mean more seamless and consistent experiences across various devices, whether you’re using a smartwatch, a smartphone, or a smart TV.

Implications for the tech industry

Google’s decision to revamp its Assistant with generative AI signals a sea change in the tech industry. As one of the leading tech giants, Google’s move is likely to set a precedent for others to follow. It signifies the increased adoption of generative AI in creating more dynamic, intuitive, and personalised user experiences.

This trend also suggests intensified competition among tech giants to deliver more advanced AI solutions.

It could potentially spark further advancements and innovation in AI technology, paving the way for the development of more intelligent, intuitive, and responsive digital assistants. Therefore, other tech companies will need to adapt to keep up with this shifting landscape.