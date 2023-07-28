Unlocking opportunities: Jusour paves way for students in Qatar’s job market

Fresh out of university? Check out this new programme and how it can land you a job in the country’s competitive market.

Qatar Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour) has taken significant strides in supporting expatriate students pursuing higher education in Qatar by providing them with job opportunities.

Under its ‘Sahem’ programme, Jusour offers two essential services to these students: part-time work opportunities and visa extensions, aiming to facilitate their transition into the job market and ensure their successful integration into Qatar’s workforce.

Ahmed*, a senior at Carnegie Mellon in Qatar with Indian nationality, heard about the initiative from a friend after struggling to find a job as as student, wanting to gain enough experience in order to be accepted into the Qatari workforce after graduation.

After applying and going through the necessary process, he now waits for interviews with several leading companies in Qatar.

“I spent more than 4 months looking around and applying but struggled a lot. It is very stressful, especially for an international student, because of all the sponsorship requirements and QF student aid,” Ahmed told Doha News.

“But this, it really helps. We need more initiatives like these because it can change the labour market a lot and help a lot of talents stay in Doha and give back.”

In a month, Ahmed says, he will hopefully be working part-time with a leading marketing agency.

To him, Sahem provides more than just a job opportunity, but a hope for a better future.

The platform provides two main services overall: part-time jobs for students and extending residency permits for graduates, enabling them to seek suitable employment within the country.

This move has been praised by various experts who have interacted with students struggling to enter the job market in Doha, including Vahid Suljic, Senior Specialist, Alumni Engagement, and founder of student_qatar on Instagram.

By providing students with access to part-time work opportunities that align with their academic schedules, Suljic said, Sahem provides them with a chance to gain valuable work experience while pursuing their studies.

“This not only helps students financially but also allows them to apply their educational learnings in real-world scenarios, fostering the development of practical skills and enhancing their employability prospects upon graduation,” the expert told Doha News.

“The programme’s emphasis on diversified work formats and opportunities means that students from various educational backgrounds can participate, contributing to a rich and dynamic talent pool. It allows employers to discover fresh talent with unique skill sets and invest in potential future employees.”

And the benefit goes both ways.

Employers are given the opportunity to train students on their specific needs, giving them the exact skill sets they’re looking for whilst simultaneously enhancing the labour market in the country.

“I believe that the Sahem student part-time work programme is a win-win for both students and employers,” Suljic added.

“It will undoubtedly shape a brighter future for our talented youth, providing them with the tools and experiences necessary to succeed in their preferred industries and contribute significantly to Qatar’s economic landscape.”

Where to start

To access the service, students can visit the Jusour website where they can find part-time job opportunities and existing offers by companies.

The platform is designed to deliver a range of services to job seekers and employers, ensuring easy access and participation in Qatar’s labour market. The collaborative effort ensures comprehensive support for expatriate students and enhances their chances of finding suitable employment in Qatar.

The website states that part-time work opportunities are available for students and other non-economically active segments of the population. However, there are certain conditions to be met, such as working for only one employer.

To qualify, candidates must be currently studying at a Qatar-based university or higher education institution and hold legal residency in Qatar. Exchange students from universities outside Qatar are not eligible for the programme.

The applicant must submit their Qatar ID, letter of recommendation and enrolment from their university, as well as their GPA.

Adherence to certain conditions is also mandatory when it comes to part-time working practices, which are detailed on the website.

Looking to extend your student visa?

The Sahem Graduating Student Visa Extension programme, another facet of the Jusour initiative, aims to support graduating students by providing them with a one-year visa extension in Qatar while they search for employment.

Eligible candidates, who have recently graduated from a Qatar-based university or higher education institution, must hold legal residency in Qatar with sponsorship from a university or higher education institution.

The programme is open to candidates aged between 18 to 28.

The programme is actively collaborating with its partners to develop employment initiatives using platform technology solutions. This way, the company aims to identify unique professional skills and experiences, referencing international best practices to ensure fairness for all parties involved.

Jusour’s ability to provide part-time work opportunities and visa extensions helps facilitate a smooth transition of students into the job market, ultimately benefiting both the students and the nation.