Goalkeeper David de Gea ‘excluded’ from Spain’s provisional World Cup squad

Manchester United’s longest-serving goalkeeper David de Gea is expected to be left off Spain’s World Cup squad list, according to several reports.

The club’s Players’ Player of the Season in 2021/22 has surprisingly been left out of Spain’s massive 55-man provisional squad that lists five different goalkeepers.

Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon, Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, and Brentford’s David Raya have all been picked as the three goalkeepers who will go to Qatar, according to Diario AS, a Spanish newspaper.

Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Getafe’s David Soria have been selected as back-up goalkeepers in case of any injuries or illnesses before the tournament kicks off.

Similarly, all players selected are younger than De Gea, who is 31-year-old.

However, none of the players selected have the experience that De Gea nourishes, as he has made over 500 appearances winning a Premier League title, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and the UEFA Europa League.

Over the span of his career, De Gea has kept several hundreds of goals from his box.

He has recently moved up to 10th in the Premier League’s clean sheets table, marking 129 clean sheets.

The Spanish goalkeeper surpassed Peter Schmeichel, who recorded a total of 128 clean sheets in his 310 Premier League matches.

Spanish coach Luis Enrique is known for his strict roster, which has been absent from De Gea since October 2020.

During the 2018 Russian World Cup, fans slammed De Gea for his lack of saves, which eventually led to the early exit of the Spanish team.

The Spanish goalkeeper made fewer saves from at least three World Cup games than anyone since 1966, as Russia knocked Spain out in the last 16 on penalties.

Russia played its first-ever shoot-out in the competition and made all six of seven shots in De Gea’s net.

A shocking elimination for Spain, De Gea’s 2018 World Cup was headlined as a disaster and an embarrassment.

For Spanish Boss Enrique, a roster without De Gea could be a stop to any shame in this upcoming World Cup.