Ghana’s injured Gyan eyes return to football with Qatar World Cup

36-year-old Asamoah Gyan says he wants to play at the World Cup for Ghana to have revenge against the Uruguay team.

Speaking to the BBC, the former captain of the Ghanaian national team believes he has what it takes to be in Qatar this winter.

“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. I think I’ve got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again,” Gyan said.

Injuries have put Gyan’s career to a halt, with the striker sitting out of games since April 2021.

As his body rejuvenates, Gyan sees no reason not to be united with his national team, citing his age as not a limit.

Asamoah Gyan is dreaming of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Black Stars. What are your thoughts?



“Anything can happen, you know. It’s happened before, talking about Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play in a World Cup.”

Gyan will join several veteran superstars in Qatar on the global pitch for the last time if he qualifies.

In hopes of appearing at his fourth World Cup finals, Gyan has been conditioning in an eight-week programme.

Gyan is a hometown hero; he scored 51 goals for Ghana, six of them at the World Cup stage.

Under his belt, Gyan is his country’s all-time record goalscorer as well as Africa’s leading scorer at the World Cup.

Despite his ambitions for Qatar 2022, Gyan has held no discussions with Ghana’s coach Otto Addo but is looking positive toward the potential to return to his team.

Both Gyan and Ghana Football Association’s Director Kurt Okraku share feelings of revenge toward the Uruguayan team.

12 years ago, Gyan’s squad was eliminated by team Uruguay during the penalties at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The loss was brutal as Ghana was denied the chance to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Ghana will face Uruguay in less than 100 hundred days at Al Janoub Stadium.