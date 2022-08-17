FIFA cancels Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier rematch

The postponed match was initially rescheduled for next September.

A postponed World Cup qualifying game between Brazil and Argentina will now longer be played after discussions with FIFA led to the cancellation of the match.

Last year’s World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended in the 7th minute after Brazilian officials discovered that four Argentinas players had broken Covid-19 protocols.

Despite the match being considered insignificant since both teams have already qualified for the Qatar World Cup, FIFA fined the teams and demanded the game be replayed.

However, both Brazil’s confederation and Argentina’s federation took the case to the Court for Arbitration of Sport, where all parties involved agreed to cancel the game.

With less than 100 hundred days to the World Cup tournament, both teams have argued that the risks of injuries were too high for the game to be played.

Brazil and Argentina will now be available to schedule friendlies instead.

Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon in Group G. Argentina is in Group C with Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.

Both teams are ranked favorites to win the tournament.

The Middle East’s first World Cup will kick off one day earlier than originally planned to allow Qatar to face Ecuador in the grand opening ceremony on 20 November.