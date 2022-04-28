Get ready for the return of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

This year’s edition is packed with exciting activities.

The wait is finally over for Qatar’s most dazzling event, the 18th Edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) after a two-year hiatus.

From Monday May 9-Saturday May 14, more than 65 exhibitors and 500 brands from over 10 countries will converge in Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC) to showcase their newest jewellery designs alongside classic collections.

While the DJWE is a networking opportunity for those in the world’s most glamorous industry, it is completely open for the public for free through online registration.

Visitors will get the chance to visit a variety of pavilions, attend workshops, and of course, ogle gorgeous displays of the most decadent watches and jewellery in the world.

Event highlights

This year’s edition of the highly-anticipated event is making up for lost time with a packed programme that makes ambitious use of the cavernous DECC.

An integral component of the annual event remains the international pavilions, showcasing the craftsmanship and character of specific locales in spellbinding detail.

What makes the 18th even more special is the presence of the Turkish and Indian pavilions, exhibiting their long-standing relationships with the Middle East. The showstopper displays will provide a glimpse into the countries’ distinct aesthetic and cultural legiasies.

From DJWE regulars such as Cartier and Bulgari to an inaugural showing from Louis Vuitton, the world’s biggest luxury brands will all be making extravagant efforts to ensure they’re the name everyone is talking about.

Beyond the display of international jewellry, 10 eminent and emerging talents from Qatar will have a proportion dedicated to showcase their rich, exquisite designs.

Qatar’s most eminent jewellers will be on display too, each one crammed with sparkling showcases of local and global jewellery.

One major exciting surprise at the 18th DJWE is the appearance of prominent Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. International clout comes courtesy of Bhatt who is the face of this year’s event.

But the event’s highlights do not end here.

Jewellry lovers will get the chance to turn into professionals by attending workshops led by world-renowned experts, covering everything from diamonds’ rarity to the technicalities of watch production.

If you are both a jewellry and film enthusiast, jewellery-themed movies will also be screened at the DJWE Lounge.

But the greatest escapism will probably come when gazing in admiration at the world’s most lavish and lovely jewellery displays.

The first day will be open between 3-10 pm. The hours between 10-12 May are 12-10 pm. The exhibition will be open on the final day between 4-10 pm.

You might want to book your tickets now before they run out!