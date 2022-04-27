Qatar Tourism to host first-ever Eid festival at Doha Corniche

The event looks to offer the community a three day festival with activities and different live performances planned out for each day!

As Eid preparations start all over Qatar, one of the biggest and most anticipated events being prepared will be held at the Doha Corniche.

The event will be from 3-5 May, with crowd entrance and line-up beginning at 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Entrance to the festival will be free of charge.

Various happenings throughout the festival are organised in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, Private Engineering Office and Ashghal.

Three-day activities

The festival promises a giant balloon parade starting from 4.30pm every day up until 5.30pm, which will then be followed by live music performances with different artists performing each day.

On 3rd May, Iraqi singer Mahmoud Al-Turki is performing at 7:30 PM.

On 4th May, Nasser Al-Kubaisi, a local artist along with a local band will perform.

On 5th May, Sultan Khalifa, Saudi Arabian artist, will perform.

The event takes into consideration people of all ages, as Qatar Tourism plans to hold other activities during the event such as carnival games and fireworks, where children can gather around and enjoy the festival.

The fireworks will be held at 9:00 PM every night, whilst the carnival games and roaming shows will take place from 4:30 PM through to 11:00 PM.

Food and beverage stalls will also be available to visitors throughout the day, from 4:30 PM to 11:00 PM.

How to get there?

Interested individuals and families can find their way to the parking lot at Al-Bidda Park.

Other modes of transportation include the metro with its station available at Al-Bidda Park or Karwa taxi cars. An option presented by the metro is the “Park and Ride”, where stations are available to be used at both Al-Bidda and Corniche.

For more information regarding the latest event updates, you can follow Qatar Calendar on social media or access their website: eidinqatar.com.