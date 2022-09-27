German footballers to get record €400k each if they win World Cup in Qatar

Members of the German national team will cash it in this year if they are crowned the World Cup winners, the team’s football association said earlier this week.

After a deal was struck with the German Football Association, the country is strongly encouraging its players to bring the win home with a €400,000 tip.

The current bonus is the largest ever to be awarded as it has been raised from the last editions of the World Cup.

Despite having their 2018 World Cup campaign shortened by a loss to South Korea, Germany missed out on a €350,000 bonus.

In 2014, the Germans beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina, winning their fourth World Cup title and a nice sum of €300,000 each.

Even if Germany doesn’t get to lift the World Cup trophy, they will still be paid significantly.

Advancing from the group stage will earn each player €50,000. If they are runners-up in the last eight groups stage, they will rake in €100,000 each.

If the team makes it past that, a semi-final spot will bag them €150,000 each, while finishing third would earn players €200,000 each.

Even if the Germans lose on the pitches in Qatar, their wallets will still win as they are gifted €250,000 bonus for losing in the final.

The German Football Association is doing all it can to financially motivate its players to give it their all at the 32-team tournament.

Most national teams pool the World Cup bonuses received from FIFA.

Yet the Germans are determined to invest in their team since the reward from winning the tournament is a high return.

Winning the World Cup is undoubtedly the height of honors for many footballers, but the event also has financial compensation.

The global football giants have allocated $440 million in prize money for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The winner is set to receive $42 million, while the runner-up will receive $30 million.

$27 million is reserved for third place, and $25 million will be rationed to the fourth place winners.

This is an upsurge of $40m compared to the 2018 tournament, while just $358m in prize money was delivered at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.