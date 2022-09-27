Visiting Qatar for World Cup ‘once in a lifetime experience’: US envoy

As a former footballer, US Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis looks forward to the winter tournament in Qatar, promising Americans overseas of the long-awaited extravaganza.

Speaking from his residence at a roundtable discussion with local media, including Doha News reporters, Ambassador Davis applauded Qatar’s efforts in preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

“I am convinced that Qatar will host a model for major international sports events. I’m doing all I can to reassure Americans that coming to Qatar for the World Cup will be once in a lifetime experience,” said Davis.

Ambassador Davis referenced the 77th address of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani declaring that the World Cup will be unlike any held before.

A native of Virginia, the newly appointed Ambassador has only been in Qatar for a few months yet is already convinced that Americans will become fans of Qatar, even if they aren’t football fanatics.

“Americans, if there’s one they thing they love, it’s a big event. So even if they are not football fans now, I suspect they will be at the end of Qatar’s World Cup,” said Davis.

In less than 60 days, the United States national team [USMNT] will return to the World Cup scene after not qualifying for the 2018 edition in Russia.

USMNT will appear in its eighth World Cup in nine tries since 1990, and despite there being no actual figures for how many Americans will attend the winter tournament, it is expected to be high.

USMNT will return to the world pitch on 21 November, facing Wales in Group B, which also hosts England and Iran.