Geekdom 3000 unleashes biggest pop culture event in Qatar

Qatar’s largest pop culture event Geekdom 3000 will run daily until Saturday, bringing an array of gaming tournaments, cosplay showdowns, musical performances, film screenings, karaoke sessions, and esports competitions.

Organised by the Doha Film Institute, the event is held from 3 PM to 11 PM, at the Geekdom Building in Lusail Boulevard.

The one-day pass can be purchased for QAR 20, with tickets available on Geekdom’s website. Entry is free for children below the age of 12, who are only allowed to enter with a parent or guardian.

One of the standout features of Geekdom 3000 is its gaming tournaments, offering participants a shot at a grand total of QAR 75,000 in prize money. This year’s event brings together comic crusaders and sci-fi enthusiasts.

“This years Geekdom is in league of its own with a diversity of tournaments that highlights the exceptional range of gaming talent in the country,” said Chief Administrative Officer of Doha Film Institute Abdulla Jassim Al Mosallam.

“Events like Geekdom 3000 reflect the vibrant gaming and esports scene in Qatar. Seeing so many gamers take part in the event is a testament to the work that is being done to support the gaming community in Qatar,” Secretary General of the Qatar Esports Federation Faisal Khalid noted.