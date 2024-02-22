From entertainment, sports to shopping: five events in Qatar to attend this weekend

This weekend’s events range from the first such light festival, a match for a good cause, and a market selling all things vintage.

The upcoming weekend in Qatar is packed yet again with an overwhelming list of activities for families, friends and even those who prefer to have some solo time after a long week of work or studies.

This weekend provides another blend of activities and events that involve sports, shopping and entertainment for all to enjoy.

Doha News has compiled a list of five activities worth checking out between Friday and Saturday.

1- Match for Hope

The long-anticipated ‘Match for Hope’ is finally here, as YouTube sensations Chunkz and AboFlah get ready for their face-off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday for a good cause.

The charity match is expected to draw 40,000 attendees who will watch renowned content creators play on both teams, all in effort to raise money and awareness for the Education Above All Foundation (EAA).

A number of football legends will participate in the tournament, including Roberto Carlos, Ricardo Kaka, Claude Makelele, and retired Qatari footballer Adel Khamis.

The match’s proceeds will support EAA’s projects in Palestine, Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, and Sudan.

Tickets can be purchased online.

2- Luminous Festival Lusail 2024

Lusail Boulevard is more vibrant than ever with the Luminous Festival, the first such lights festival in the country, running between February 21 and March 2.

Source: Visit Qatar

The free-to-enter festival offers an array of light shows, musical performances, activities, and shows for all age groups.

The event is split into many themed zones, from Gateway, Earth, Water, and Fire—where fireworks will be taking place. Those wanting to visit the event can head to Lusail Boulevard’s Al Sa’ad Plaza every day from 6:00 pm until 12 am.

The event’s map and full schedule can be accessed online via Visit Qatar’s website.

3- Geekdom 3000

Good news for those into pop culture events as Geekdom is back until Saturday, February 24 at the Lusail Boulevard.

The largest such event in Qatar, organised by the Doha Film Institute, is filled with video gaming tournaments, musical performances, film screenings, and cosplay contests. The gaming tournaments are fierce this year as they offer a prize money of QAR 75,000 for the lucky winners.

The event is open daily from 3:00-11:00 pm at the Geekdom Building in Lusail Boulevard, with tickets available on Geekdom’s website. Entry is free for children below the age of 12, who are only allowed to enter with a parent or guardian.

The one-day pass can be purchased for QAR 20.

4- Good Finds Market

The weekly Torba Market is quite different this time with the Good Finds Market, running from February 22-29 at the Doha Fire Station.

The event is one for all antique collectors and lovers of everything vintage, with second-hand and nostalgic pieces displayed for sale across the venue by numerous collectors.

[Instagram / Goodfindsqa]

A number of food stalls will be available for visitors to enjoy a delicious meal as they browse through all the unique pieces up for sale. Even better, under the breezy Qatar weather while surrounded by art at the iconic Fire Station, a hub for local creatives.

The event will be open every day from 4:00-9:00 pm.

5- Qatar’s International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ)

Qatar’s International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) has returned for its 11th edition at Doha Expo 2023’s Cultural Zone, running between February 21-27.

[Doha News]

The event has been at the forefront of showcasing trends and developments in the agricultural sector with the participation of 259 local and international exhibitors.

Visitors will get the chance to learn about agricultural technologies, equipment and the path to food security.

Last year’s event attracted 30,000 visitors, 675 exhibitors, and showcased 55 countries. The 2023 edition also saw a 27 percent increase in international participation and 80 percent in local participation.

Those wanting to visit can register online.